Authorities narrow search for Washington father accused of killing 3 daughters

Authorities are narrowing their search for a father in Washington state accused of killing his three young daughters last week.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said an individual they believe may be 32-year-old Travis Decker was seen near Ingalls Creek Trailhead on Highway 97 just south of Leavenworth.

Deputies said they received a tip from a hiking party in the Enchantments about a lone person who appeared to be unprepared for hiking and trying to avoid other people.

Investigators were able to track the suspicious person via helicopter hiking off-trail near Colchuck Lake. The hiker ran out of sight of the helicopter. Additional teams were able to track the person with K-9 units near the highway.

Hikers and residents in the Enchantments area are encouraged to remain vigilant until Decker is apprehended. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"As the search continues in the area, we are asking that anyone who may have a cabin, or reside in the area, report any suspicious activity, lock your doors and vehicles, and look out for your neighbor’s property," said the sheriff's office.

People are still being asked to send in tips and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with cameras in the area, including trail cameras, are asked to check them.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.