Arizona jury finds Lori Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

A jury has found Lori Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

The jury read the verdict in court on Tuesday following two days of deliberations.

Daybell is expected to be sentenced following her second Arizona trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

In that second trial, Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Beaudraux, in October 2019.

A status conference is scheduled for May 14.

After the prosecution rested its case Wednesday, both sides discussed jury instructions Thursday before adjourning for the weekend. Closing arguments took several hours on Monday before the jury began deliberations.

Daybell had the option to take the stand before deliberations began, but chose not to on Monday.

Daybell was accused of conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now late brother, Alex Cox.

Cox, who died of apparent natural causes, told police the shooting was in self-defense back in July 2019. That’s the version of the story Daybell told the jury during her opening statements.

Prosecutors called family members, former friends, and first responders to the stand during the trial.

Daybell cross-examined the prosecution's witnesses but did not call any witnesses of her own.

This story was originally published by Ashley Holden with the Scripps News Group.