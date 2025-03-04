Cancer-causing chemicals found in synthetic braiding hair, report finds

Some of the most popular synthetic braiding products — marketed to Black women — may be putting Black communities at risk.

The organization Consumer Reports tested 10 popular synthetic braiding hair products on the market and said it detected carcinogens in all of them.

Braids are deeply rooted in Black culture and are sold at a variety of price points making them accessible.

In addition to carcinogens, Consumer Reports tested products for heavy metals and “volatile organic compounds” or “VOCs.”

It detected lead in 9 of 10 products.

Other VOCs, like acetone, were detected in 100% of the products tested.

Immediate risks associated with synthetic hair are rashes and redness.

In the long term, Consumer Reports said certain chemicals can negatively affect immunity, metabolism or reproduction.

