Boy falls down 50-foot waterfall track after getting off Disneyland ride early

A 13-year-old fell down a 50-foot waterfall track at Disneyland in California after getting off a ride early.

Park officials said it happened Sunday on the Tiana's Bayou Adventure log ride. The ride does not use seat belts or lap bars.

The teen was taken to the hospital but did not have any serious injuries.

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The attraction closed for the rest of the day but has since reopened after engineers determined there were no operational issues.

It is not known why the boy exited the ride early.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opened in 2024 when Disneyland rebranded the old Splash Mountain log ride.