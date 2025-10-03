Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Best Friends Forever' statue of Trump and Epstein back on display in Washington

The artwork was previously removed by the National Park Service for permit violations.
Trump Epstein
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
A statue depicting President Donald Trump, left, and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands stands at sundown on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol in the background, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Epstein
Posted

A controversial statue of President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is back on display on the National Mall in Washington.

Titled "Best Friends Forever," the piece shows the two bronze-colored figures holding hands with a plaque celebrating friendship month.

The artwork was dismantled and damaged last week when the National Park Service ordered its removal for violating permit rules.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | House panel releases lewd Epstein letter that Trump denies signing

However, the group behind it says a new permit, approved just before the government shutdown, cleared the way for its return.

