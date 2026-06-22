Bailey Zimmerman arrest warrant issued after alleged drunken rampage at Albuquerque casino resort

Country music singer Bailey Zimmerman faces an active arrest warrant in New Mexico following an alleged incident at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, the incident occurred on May 27, when Zimmerman arrived at Sandia Resort and Casino to perform at the venue’s amphitheater.

Surveillance video described in the affidavit shows Zimmerman appearing intoxicated throughout the afternoon.

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During a sound check, he allegedly swung a guitar and struck the ground twice, threw two drum cymbals onto the stage, pushed over part of a drum set, tossed microphones, attempted to kick a microphone stand, and shoved one of his guitarists.

When Zimmerman left the stage area, the affidavit states he kicked a black box, spat toward a Sandia security officer, and threw a water bottle down a staircase. He also allegedly complained about the color of the SUV provided for his transportation and initially refused to get inside.

Zimmerman canceled his concert that night. According to the affidavit, Sandia Resort and Casino determined that he and his staff needed to leave the property. He initially refused to board the vehicles arranged to take him to the airport, prompting a response from Sandia Police. He eventually boarded a bus and was escorted off the premises.

On the same day, Zimmerman posted on Instagram, citing illness as the reason for canceling the show.

"Y'all know there's nothing I love more than getting out on the road and playing these shows for you, so it's so hard for me to have to say this, but I have to reschedule tonight's (5/27) and Saturday's (5/30) shows. I have not been feeling well and have tried to power through, but I'm not able to give you all the show you deserve," said Zimmerman in the post. "I hate letting y'all down and was really looking forward to these shows, but I gotta take care of myself so I can get back out there stronger."

"We will be announcing the rescheduled dates as soon as possible, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates."

The following day, May 28, Sandia housekeeping and security discovered damage to Zimmerman's hotel room. According to the affidavit, officers found a damaged TV, a broken phone, damage to a coffee table, damage to two chairs, two chairs missing from the room, a hole in the wall, damage to other walls, and several carpet stains.

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The total damage was assessed at over $16,000.

Investigators also found that Zimmerman had charged more than $400 in alcohol to the room without paying the bill. The affidavit states that Sandia Resort and Casino staff and Sandia Police made multiple attempts to contact Zimmerman and his staff by phone and email with no response.

The arrest warrant, signed June 18, lists no bond and designates a no-bond hold. Zimmerman faces one count of criminal damage to property, a fourth-degree felony under New Mexico law, and one count of falsely obtaining services, a misdemeanor.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a news report originally written by Jason Lamb. When using this tool, both Jason and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team checked all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.

This story was originally published by Jason Lamb with the Scripps News Group station in Nashville, Tenn.