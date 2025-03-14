American Airlines plane that was diverted to Denver International Airport catches fire while taxiing to gate

An American Airlines plane that was diverted to Denver International Airport Thursday evening caught fire while it was taxiing to its gate.

Video from a viewer shows heavy smoke pouring out of the plane.

HAPPENING NOW: A viewer captured this video of smoke that seems to be spilling out of an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport. Denver7 is working to obtain details.



Credit: @AmericanMadeT



In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines Flight 1006 departed Colorado Springs Airport and was headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. However, the plane diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew "reported engine vibrations."

The plane landed at DIA around 5:15 p.m. While taxiing to Gate C38, an engine caught fire. The FAA said passengers evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides.

A DIA spokesperson said firefighters were able to put out the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

American Airlines said 172 customers and six crew members were on board at the time. All were deplaned and relocated to the terminal, according to the airline.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," a spokesperson for American Airlines said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.