3 people exposed to hantavirus transferred to Kansas hospital for observation

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says three people who were exposed to a person with hantavirus are under observation at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Those individuals have been transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, for observation,” a KDHE spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to KSHB 41 News.

None of the three individuals have tested positive for the virus.

“Should any of the individuals test positive for Andes hantavirus, the public will be properly notified and additional information provided,” the spokesperson said.

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On Tuesday, Kansas health officials said that three Kansans who recently traveled abroad had a “high-risk” exposure to a patient who had tested positive for Andes hantavirus.

KDHE said Tuesday the three people were exposed internationally after contact with a person from the MV Hondius cruise ship.

“Based on our current knowledge of Andes virus, individuals are not considered infectious to others unless they become symptomatic,” KDHE said in a news release.

There are no suspected or confirmed cases of hantavirus in Kansas, and KDHE reports the risk to the public is “extremely low.”

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle with the Scripps News Group in Kansas City.