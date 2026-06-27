CORE Center to open in Avoyelles Parish to assist flood victims

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — The Coordinated Operations for Recovery & Empowerment Center will serve as a one-stop resource center for flood victims in Avoyelles Parish, offering the opportunity to meet face-to-face with multiple agencies and organizations to receive assistance, ask questions and connect with recovery resources.
State Senator Heather Cloud, Rep. Daryl Deshotel and the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury have partnered to launch the center to help improve coordination between agencies and make it easier for residents to access the help they need.
Here are the services available at the CORE Center:
- Assistance from Senator Heather Cloud's Office
- Assistance from Representative Daryl Deshotel's Office
- Avoyelles Parish Government services
- SNAP and Medicaid assistance through the Louisiana Department of Health
- Louisiana Department of Insurance representatives
- Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
- Faith-based and nonprofit recovery organizations
- Assistance requesting volunteer crews for mucking and gutting flood-damaged homes
The center will be located at the LSU AgCenter at 8592 Highway 1, Mansura, La.
It opens Monday, June 29 and will remain open through Thursday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.