Trump plans to attend federal appeals court hearing in person

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to show up in person for the federal appeals court hearing in Washington, D.C., this Tuesday.

The court is set to hear arguments on Trump's claim that he has presidential immunity from prosecution in the 2020 election interference case.

“I will be attending the the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his 'pockets' with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment. By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box.”

Last month, special counsel Jack Smith urged the Supreme Court for a quick ruling, but it declined and opted to let a federal appeals court handle the matter first, as suggested by Trump's legal team. Proceedings are now on hold while the appeals process plays out.

This is one of Trump's two court appearances for the week, as he's also expected to attend the closing arguments in his civil fraud trial in New York on Thursday.

