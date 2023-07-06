Trump assistant Walt Nauta to be arraigned

Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump's personal assistant, is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Thursday for his arraignment.

Nauta is a co-defendant in the federal indictment against Trump regarding the former president's handling of classified documents. Nauta faces six felony counts, including withholding a document, corruptly concealing a document and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Nauta had his arraignment delayed twice last month after failing to appear with local representation.

Nauta is being represented by Stanley Woodward, who is based out of Washington, D.C. Court filings in late June indicated that Woodward had not yet been admitted pro hac vice, meaning not granted permission to litigate before the federal court in South Florida.

Trump allegedly directed Nauta to move boxes of documents to conceal them from the former president's attorney, the FBI and the grand jury. The indictment cites text messages showing Nauta was involved in the moving of boxes.

When the FBI asked about his involvement, the indictment says Nauta provided false statements, saying he didn't know where the boxes had been stored.

Trump was ordered by Judge Jonathan Goodman not to speak to Nauta about the case.

Trump is facing 37 counts related to the probe. Thirty-one of those counts include willful retention of national defense information.

