Transgender Rights: America's Divide

So far this year, bills restricting transgender rights are set to become law in 14 states. Maritsa Georgiou anchors a special report from Helena, Montana, where a contentious showdown between the first female transgender representative in Montana's legislature and the House Speaker ended in the transgender representative's censure.

SEE MORE: Scripps News poll: Americans largely support restricting trans rights

Scripps News held exclusive interviews with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier and Rep. Zooey Zephyr, days after she was banned from the House Chamber. This special report also features original Scripps News / YouGov polling on transgender rights and gender-affirming care.

SEE MORE: Montana Rep. Zephyr tells Scripps News 'these bills bring real harm'

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com