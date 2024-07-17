Work set for second site of $4M La. 321 bridge replacement

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Beginning Wednesday, July 17, 2024, work will begin on Location 2 of the $4 million La. 321 bridge replacement project in St. Martin Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced.

The section of La. 321, located 1.1 miles south of La. 351, will be closed to the public, according to DOTD. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The closure is expected to last until October 2024.

Crews will reopen the roadway at Location 3, approximately 0.25 miles south of La. 351, before closing Location 2 on Wednesday. However, motorists will still encounter occasional lane closures as crews complete off-road work, as maintained by DOTD. Lane closures will be limited to one bridge location at a time and will be continuous from one location to the next. A detour route will be posted for each of the closures.

The project is estimated to be completed in November 2024, officials report.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.