Walker Road to open & portion of Hebert Road to close on Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Walker Road, between Hebert Road and Sunbeam Lane, is scheduled to open to traffic on Thursday, after being closed for drainage improvements, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

Hebert Road, just north of Walker Road, is scheduled to close on Thursday, September 29, to continue drainage improvements in the area. Hebert Road will be closed for approximately two months, weather permitting, says a spokesperson for LCG.

Availability for detour routes and local access will be maintained.