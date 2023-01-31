Upcoming lane closures in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced upcoming lane closures for Lafayette Parish.

On Tuesday, January 31, weather permitting, single lanes will be closed for a 2-hour duration at the following intersections to perform signal upgrades, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The routes and times include:

Ambassador Caffery southbound right lane at Crescent Ranch from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Dover Boulevard southbound left turn lane at Ambassador Caffery from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Bertrand Drive northbound left through lane at Dulles/Billeaud Road from 1 to 3 pm.

On Wednesday, February 1, single lanes will be closed at the following intersections for a 2-hour duration to perform signal upgrades, weather permitting.

The routes and times include: