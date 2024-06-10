St. Mary Parish bridge to close for construction

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) will close LA 323 at Oaklawn Bridge beginning Monday, June 10 at 9 am. The closure extends from LA 87 to Irish Bend Road.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Friday, June 14, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for construction crews to perform work. Emergency vehicles will not have access the area, LaDOTD officials report.

Detours will consist of LA 87, LA 182 and LA 322.

LaDOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be alert for work crews and their equipment.