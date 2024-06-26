SE Evangeline Thruway southbound closed due to electrical pole in road

LAFAYETTE, La. — The southbound lanes of the SE Evangeline Thruway near Sixth Street are closed to vehicle traffic, according to Sgt. Matthew J. Benoit of the Lafayette Police Department.

Sgt. Benoit said the closure is due to an electrical pole down in the roadway. A vehicle struck the pole, causing the damage.

There are no injuries from the single-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on June 25, officials report. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours while crews remove the pole.

Updates will be provided as more details are made available.