ARNAUDVILLE, La — McVeigh Road in the Arnaudville area will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, August 12, 2024, St. Martin Parish Government announced.

The road closure covers Highway 31 (Main Highway) to the Pont Brulie Canal Bridge and the intersection of McVeigh Road and Pont Brulie Road.

According to Pete Delcambre, Parish President, the closure is necessary for maintenance work.

Delcambre said the closure is expected to last until Monday, September 9, 2024.