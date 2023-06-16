Progress to reopen Superior Canal Bridge underway

CAMERON PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting progress on the repairs to the Superior Canal Bridge on LA 82.

On June 7, 2023, the Superior Canal Bridge was closed after a field inspection revealed the need for structural repairs.

Cameron Parish Officials say the engineering design of the repairs is expected to be complete by the end of this week. The local contractor, C.E.C. Inc., will finalize procurement and fabrication of the required bridge parts. All preparation work will be completed prior to the delivery of the bridge parts in an effort to minimize the closure duration.

Louisiana DOTD will issue an update once an anticipated date of opening is determined.

In October, 2022, C.E.C. Inc. was awarded the contract for Project H.014549 with a bid of $1,956,116. The Project is set to repair the Grand Chenier and Superior Bridges damaged by Hurricane Laura.

Motorists heading east along LA 82 (Cameron to Pecan Island): Take LA 27 N (Holmwood) to LA 14 E (Kaplan), then LA 35 S (Forked Island), then LA 82 S to Pecan Island.

Motorists heading west along LA 82 (Pecan Island to Cameron): Take LA 82 N (Forked Island), then LA 35 N (Kaplan), then LA 14 W (Holmwood), then LA 27 S to Cameron.

Area residents should drive cautiously near the active construction site and watch for workers and their equipment.

For additional information, call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app. Out-of-state travelers may dial 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.