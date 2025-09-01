UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E at Butte La Rose

UPDATE - According to DOTD, all lanes are open on I-10 E along the Basin Bridge at the Butte La Rose exit (LA 3177) as of 7:39 a.m. Monday. Congestion is minimal at last check.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The right lane on I-10 East at LA 3177 in Butte La Rose is blocked due to a crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The crash was reported near Lake Bigeaux at mile marker 122. Officials say congestion is approaching one mile.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.