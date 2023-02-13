New Iberia to start street improvements

Mayor Freddie DeCourt of New Iberia announced Glenn Lege Construction, LLC will start street improvements on Monday, February 27, 2023, for the following streets in New Iberia, Iberia Parish:

BANK ST – From ADMIRAL DOYLE DR to W. ST. PETERS ST

CHARLES ST – From S. LEWIS ST to LEE ST

HACKER ST – From CENTER ST to E. FIRST ST

HENSHAW ALLEY – From VERSAILLES CRESCENT to E. DALE ST

Officials say the street construction is estimated to last approximately two months, weather permitting.

Residents and motorists are advised to expect time delays due to loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

The City of New Iberia may limit access during construction and detour traffic. If a detour is necessary, detour signage will be in place, authorities say.

The city is also asking drivers to please avoid the construction areas if possible. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.