Mount Vernon Drive to close for construction

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 100 block of Mount Vernon Drive will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 through July 3, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Public Works Department.

The temporary closure is necessary to allow crews to replace a subsurface cross drain under the roadway, as maintained by Caylee Deshotel, LCG Senior Communications Specialist.

Detours will be provided to ensure traffic flow. Local access will be maintained throughout the closure, said Deshotel.

Detour Routes: