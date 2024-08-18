LUS to begin repairs on West Congress and Lafayette intersection

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is set to start repairs to a sewer mainline, located at the intersection of West Congress and Lafayette streets.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 19, 2024, according to Micah Inglis, Lafayette Utilities System Spokesperson. The area will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for about 10 calendar days.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to the turn lane as a single lane. Lafayette Street and Madison Street will be closed, from Oliver Street to West Congress Street. The eastbound lane will remain one lane for eastbound traffic, as maintained by Inglis.

Motorists who frequent the area are advised to seek an alternate route or to incorporate additional time into their schedules to avoid any potential traffic delays, said Inglis. Drivers are also urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant for work crews and equipment in the area.