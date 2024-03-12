Lane closure scheduled for Louisa Bridge

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the southbound lane of LA 319 (Cypremort Point Road) on Louisa Bridge, between LA 83 (Weeks Island Road) and Hazel Lane, will be closed Tuesday, March 19, from 8 am to 2 pm, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to perform a routine inspection of the bridge, officials report.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may experience delays.

The road will be open to regular traffic with 16-foot lane restrictions for oversized loads passing through the work zone.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be alert for work crews and their equipment.