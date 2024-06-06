Lane closure on Basin Bridge begins Thursday night

The left lane on I-10 Eastbound and Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be closed for a herbicide application on Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, June 7 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass but may encounter delays.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment

