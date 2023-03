LAFAYETTE, La. — Beginning Tuesday, March 7, 2023, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures in the northbound and southbound outside lanes of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), work is estimated to last for two weeks, through Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Crews will close only one side at a time in small sections in order to apply new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes.