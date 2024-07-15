I-10 westbound at I-49 closed due to crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is at the scene of a major crash on Interstate 10 Westbound at Interstate 49 (Exit 103A), according to Louisiana State Police.

The roadway is currently closed. Lafayette Police say traffic is being diverted onto I-49 north. Traffic is also being diverted onto Louisiana Ave from I-10 west.

Lafayette Traffic Investigators were called to the scene and a crime scene has been established, officials report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

For roadway conditions and closures, visit www.511la.org.