Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-10 westbound at I-49 closed due to crash

451135833_781974260790181_5452560360514299200_n.jpg
Louisiana State Police
451135833_781974260790181_5452560360514299200_n.jpg
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 15, 2024

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is at the scene of a major crash on Interstate 10 Westbound at Interstate 49 (Exit 103A), according to Louisiana State Police.

The roadway is currently closed. Lafayette Police say traffic is being diverted onto I-49 north. Traffic is also being diverted onto Louisiana Ave from I-10 west.

Lafayette Traffic Investigators were called to the scene and a crime scene has been established, officials report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

For roadway conditions and closures, visit www.511la.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.