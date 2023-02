On Friday, February 10, from 9 am to 3 pm, the outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp, weather permitting, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

LCG calls the road closure necessary as it will allow crews just south of the interchange to unload precast concrete grinders at the laydown yard.

The concrete girders will be used in phase two of the emergency repair project for the I-10 overpass replacement.