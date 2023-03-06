DOTD announces bridge closures in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the closure of the Berwick Bridge on Louisiana Highway 182 for routine bridge inspections.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, the Berwick Bridge on LA-182 (Brashear Avenue) in Morgan City will be closed to traffic to allow for routine bridge inspections, says the DOTD.

The bridge closure will be closed from 8 am until 4 pm, weather permitting. Detours consist of US 90.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, 2023, there will be right lane closures on the Highway 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge for routine inspections.

The right lane of US 90 eastbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge will be closed on Tuesday from 8 am until 12 pm, weather permitting. The right lane of US 90 westbound on the Atchafalaya River Bridge will be closed Wednesday from 8 am until 12 pm, weather permitting.

The road will still be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to this area.

The Louisiana DOTD says these closures are necessary to allow crews to perform bridge inspections. The Department of Transportation also asks motorists to drive cautiously and be mindful of work crews and their equipment on the road.