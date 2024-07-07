Canberra Road in Lafayette to close for eight months

LAFAYETTE, La. — Canberra Road, located about 0.40 miles east of Johnston Street, will be closed for eight months beginning Monday, July 8, 2024, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Public Works Department announced.

The closure is necessary to allow crews to remove and replace the existing bridge and associated roadway, drainage, and water lines, according to LCG.

Detours will be available to ensure traffic flow and local access will be maintained throughout the closure.

Detour Routes: