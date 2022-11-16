Bernard Boudreaux, Lafayette resident said, "I cried maybe a few days ago, my Mother passed a couple of months ago, so I'm still grieving over that I learned, I was one of those guys that was afraid of crying but after my mother passed I started feeling better after I started crying.

Letting out tears may be a great way to release hurt, sadness or any intense feeling and help you stay balanced.

Mary Domingue, Lafayette resident said, "I think the last time I cried was when I heard some patriotic music, and idk why it just makes me emotional other than that it's like when I have to leave ones after a visit you know to depart from our loved ones."

Sally Scott Creed, a Lafayette Counselor released a book titled "For Crying Out Loud" which highlights the emotional health of crying. you may want to ask yourself when is the last time you cried?

"When you cry emotional tears, it is a release and it just helps you to feel better because youve let it go and your brain kind of calms down that manganese is released and you do feel emotional better when you cry." said, Sally Scott Creed, Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor at Lafayette Christian Counseling Center LLC

This counselor says she once thought crying was a sign of weakness.

in 1998, she started researching and what she found astonished her.

From there she knew a book is what people needed.

Sally Scott Creed, Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor at Lafayette Christian Counseling Center LLC said, "Because we cry, because we have those irritant tears it cleanses your eye, so tears have a very important part in our health."

Bernard Boudreaux, Lafayette Resident said, "I'm all for crying if it makes you feel better go on and do it."