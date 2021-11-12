Use Your Leftover Dark Turkey Meat In This Ramen Soup After Thanksgiving

While Thanksgiving dinner is a favorite meal for many, sometimes it’s actually the thought of having leftovers that is even more exciting. Whether your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers are the sides or the turkey itself, knowing you have a full meal waiting for you the next day without having to cook it is the perfect post-feast gift.

If you usually find that you have more turkey than anything else, you’ll want to find some creative recipes because your family can only eat so many turkey sandwiches in a row. That includes figuring out how to use up all the dark meat that your guests may have passed up for the juicer white meat.

We found a recipe perfect for anyone looking to do something a little different with their leftover dark meat from Thanksgiving. You probably wouldn’t imagine using turkey meat in an Asian-inspired meal but that’s exactly what this one does with crowd-pleasing results.

This recipe for Turkey Ramen Noodle Soup from the ramen giants at Maruchan uses half a cup (or more if you want) of dark meat turkey. Along with a package of ramen, you’ll only need a few other ingredients you may also have left over like carrots, onion and celery you’ll need to chop with your knife. Take a look at the full recipe below:

Maruchan Turkey Ramen Noodles

Start to finish: 8 minutes

Servings: 2

1 Package Maruchan Gold Spicy Miso Flavor Ramen (or any flavor you prefer)

1/2 cup dark meat turkey, shredded

1/4 cup carrots, sliced

1/4 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped

Ground black pepper, to taste

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles, reserving the flavor packet. Cook for 3 minutes and turn off heat.

In your serving bowl, add the ramen flavor packet. Add water from your pot to the serving bowl.

Add the cooked noodles into the broth then add the turkey, carrots, celery, onion and cilantro. Mix well and sprinkle black pepper on top. Enjoy!

If this noodle soup doesn’t sound like the ideal way to use your leftover dark meat turkey, we’ve found a few other great recipes you may want to consider instead.

This turkey stroganoff recipe from Thrifty Homesteader will use two cups of turkey leg and thigh meat, which you’ll combine with egg noodles and other simple ingredients like flour, sour cream and milk.

You can even use turkey for breakfast the day after Thanksgiving. This leftover turkey waffle sandwich calls for turkey breast, there are so many flavors that you could most likely get away with using dark meat and still have a fabulous post-Thanksgiving breakfast.

Of course, before you have any leftover meat, you’ll first need to cook your turkey, so if you’re up for something unique, take a look at this dill pickle-brined turkey, this mac and cheese turkey or this recipe for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey if you’re extra bold.

As always, if you find yourself in some trouble while cooking your turkey, you can call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 800-BUTTERBALL or Jennie-O’s helpline at 800-TURKEYS.

Good luck, chefs!

