Texas House votes to repeal sales tax on menstrual products

Menstrual products may soon be exempt from sales tax in Texas.

The Texas House voted this week to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products, including tampons and pads.

Senate Bill 379 was introduced by Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman.

"Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax-exempt," Huffman said when filing the bill.

State Rep. Donna Howard introduced a similar bill in the Texas House of Representatives this year. She has been an advocate of repealing taxes on feminine hygiene products for years. However, the bills she has backed have stalled the past four legislative sessions. This year, her bill passed in the House, but it remained stuck in the Senate as Huffman's bill was voted through.

The Senate passed Huffman's bill by a vote of 29-2. In the House, the bill also received overwhelming support, passing by a vote of 129-14.

In addition to feminine hygiene products, the bill also calls for the elimination of sales tax on prescription drugs, prescription glasses, diapers, baby wipes and maternity clothing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill. Once the law is in place, Texas will be the 25th state to eliminate sales tax on menstrual products.

