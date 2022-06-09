Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe Is A Crowd-Pleaser

While tater tots are a perennial kid favorite, they’re also a fave of the big kids putting them in casseroles and hot dishes. While it may be more common to see that type of recipe for dinner, don’t overlook breakfast.

For a tasty and filling tater tot breakfast casserole, take a look at Eating Well’s version of the dish.

“There is something for everyone in this tater tot breakfast casserole,” Eating Well says. “It’s crunchy on top and soft in the center with the bottom layer packed with vegetables and crumbled turkey sausage. The eggs hold everything together.”

This tater tot breakfast casserole can make a holiday morning extra special or help feed a group.

Eating Well’s recipe includes turkey sausage, yellow onion, red bell pepper, garlic, eggs, milk, chili powder, cayenne pepper, group pepper, and of course tater tots, here topped with cheese and chives. At 347 calories a serving, this tater tot breakfast casserole is a relatively healthy choice, too.

Looking for more tater tot breakfast casserole options?

The blogger behind Real Housemoms uses bacon and breakfast sausage in her version of the comfort food casserole. She coats her tots in the meat, vegetables and cheese before pouring an egg mixture on top.

Kathleen at Gonna Want Seconds puts her tater tots in the bottom layer of her dish and then pours an egg, meat and cheese mixture on top of that before baking.

Salty Side Dish also layers her tots on the bottom and has a recipe that can be easily sized up for big crowds.

Another bonus of tater tot breakfast casseroles? They make great camping food. Merry Kuchle of Merry About Town has a recipe that her family made on their many camping trips that you might want to try out.

Have you ever cooked tater tot breakfast casserole before?

