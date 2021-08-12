Target’s Halloween Collection Is Here And Selling Fast

Target is getting into the Halloween spirit early this year, already offering up an entirely new collection of goodies in its Hyde & Eek Boutique for 2021.

If it seems a little too early to get started on your Halloween decorations and costumes, you would apparently be in the minority because some of Target’s Halloween items have actually already sold out as of early August! While there’s a chance the sold-out items, like these adorable ghost string lights, will come back in stock before the holiday, you may want to start shopping the rest of the collection soon before more items are gone.

You’ll find everything from costumes to indoor decor, party supplies and even massive outdoor animatronics. Take a look at just a few of the standout items we found in this year’s Halloween collection at Target.

Trick-Or-Treat Stop Sign

This 42″ light-up stop sign costs $40 and is reversible, either telling trick-or-treaters to stop at your house, or informing them you’re out of treats once your candy bucket has run out for the night (Boo!).

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Inflatable Archway

Priced at $200, this 9-foot inflatable archway is sure to make a statement this Halloween to lovers of Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” For indoor or outdoor use, the inflatable can be used in a large entryway or to welcome trick-or-treaters.

Skeleton Hands LED Path Lights

This three-count set of skeleton hand-shaped path lights is spooky and hilarious. One hand gives a thumbs up, one makes a peace sign and one makes rock-and-roll horns, giving these LED lights much more character than the ones that typically line a driveway. These even link together with other sets to light an entire pathway for trick-or-treaters.

Animatronic Ghost Trio

Made for going inside a window to startle trick-or-treaters or anyone coming to your house for Halloween, this 6-foot tall ghost trio prop is priced at $190. Made with PVC, polyester, plastic and iron, it should look quite spooky at night!

Zombie Hands Yard Stakes

These colorful yard stakes will make it appear a zombie is emerging from underground right in your lawn! Priced at $10, they are made of plastic to withstand whatever weather October might bring without losing their gory luster. They also have witch and skeleton hands as yard stakes if that’s more your speed.

Animated Doorbell With Eye

For just $15, you can get this animated doorbell with a creepy green eye that opens when someone pushes the button. It is battery-powered, so you can use it anywhere and do not need to hook it up to your actual doorbell … although I kind of wish I could.

Baby Avocado Costume

You’ll also find tons of Halloween costumes at Target for babies, kids, teens, adults and even furry friends. They have costumes for pretty much everything you can think of, like superheroes, dinosaurs, classic monsters like a mummy and even a cute little avocado pullover costume for your baby! The avocado costume is $25 and for ages 12-18 months.

Target is far from the only retailer who has gotten the creepy decor out early this year. You’ll find Halloween collections already in stores at a variety of other retailers as well, including Walmart, Home Depot and Party City. Of course, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for when your local Spirit Halloween opens up!

