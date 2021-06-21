Target Deal Days Are Back To Compete With Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Amazon Prime Day is officially here and that means other stores are also having sales to compete with Amazon’s deals. Along with Walmart, Kohl’s and a handful of others, Target is offering multiple days of deals.
The retailer’s biggest sale of the summer, Target’s Deal Days sale, is happening now through June 22. It includes discounts on hundreds of thousands of items including electronics, essentials, home goods, toys, beauty and more, plus special limited-time deals. Some food and beverage items are also included, which means you can even save some cash on your grocery bill.
Unlike Amazon, which requires a Prime Membership to get the deals, Target’s deals are available to all customers — no membership required. While you can shop in-store, you can also receive your items within a few hours using in-store pickup, drive-up pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt.
Take a look at some of the best deals you’ll find during Target’s Deal Days Sale happening now:
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
Regularly $379.99, this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum is now $249.99, a savings of $130. With up to 40 minutes of run time, the vacuum deep cleans carpets and hard floors, offering strong suction for everyday cleaning.
LG 70” Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
You’ll save $220 on this LG 70″ 4kUHD Smart TV. Now priced at $629.99, it features a real 4k display, entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+ and more, and even works with Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple Airplay 2.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 qt 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You’ll save 50% off the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus, which replaces nine appliances by functioning as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. Regularly $119.99, it is now $59.99. (Note: You can find it for $54.95 on Amazon right now.)
58″ Modern Faux Bookmatch Buffet White
Regularly $329.99, this 4-door sideboard buffet cabinet is now $164.99, a savings of a little more than 50%. It features two adjustable shelves for storage. The top surface holds 100 pounds, while each shelf holds 30.
Apple AirPods Pro
They’re regularly $249.99, but you’ll save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro, now $189.99 (the same price that you can find them on Amazon). The earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. Plus, they have active noise cancellation and come with three sizes of silicone tips for all-day comfort.
Char-Broil Stainless Steel 2-Burner Gas Grill Model
You can save $75 on this Char-Broil stainless steel 2-burner gas grill, now priced at $174.99. The grill features TRU-Infrared cooking technology, which prevents flare-ups to deliver even heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food.
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter Toy Vehicle
If you’re a Star Wars fan, this Vintage Collection Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter toy vehicle is 50% off, now priced at $49.99 through June 22. For ages four and up, the 3.75-inch vehicle features premium detail and design, as well as movie-real collector-grade style.
You can find all of Target’s deals during their Target’s Deal Days sale by visiting their website or heading to your local Target.
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.