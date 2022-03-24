Take $20 Off This Indoor/outdoor Slide For Kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spring is finally here, and that means it’s almost time for warmer weather and your kids heading outside to play!

If you need some new outdoor play equipment for the backyard, Amazon is offering a deal on a giant slide for kids ages 3-10. This Platports Wavy Slide is 5 feet tall and 10 feet at its base and has a weight limit of 110 pounds. Priced regularly at $350, you can save $20 by clipping a coupon before adding the slide to your cart. Shipping is free for Prime members, so your total will be $330 plus tax.

The slide comes with a support bar for stabilization, deep chute sides, wide easy-to-climb steps and smooth metal handrails to make it safe for young children. It has a sturdy steel frame. The chute part of the slide is made from non-recycled plastic and coated with a UV-protected, fade-resistant finish. The slide exceeds American Society for Testing and Materials safety standards for maximum child safety.

The slide can also be used indoors — if you have the room for it — and can be used as a water slide during the summer months. Full product dimensions are 124 by 59 by 80 inches, or a little over 10 foot in length, about 6.7 feet in height, and 4.9 feet across, with a relatively narrow seat.

The top of the slide without rails is at 61 inches high, or about five feet up, and 10 feet is a pretty big space. So, for your kids to be able to stand upright on it with no issues and slide down without meeting a wall at the end, it will have to be in an area of your home that has higher ceilings and a long length. Keep the dimensions in mind if you’re ordering it for indoors.

If using it as a water slide, simply attach a garden hose to the top of the slide. Water will then pour down the slide as long as the hose is turned on, creating a fun way for your kids to cool down on hot summer days. You can also place it by the side of a pool and allow kids to easily slip into the water.

After 107 reviews from Amazon customers, the slide has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 71% of reviewers giving it a full five stars.

It is important to note that a few reviews mention it not feeling very secure while outside, so if you purchase it, you may want to read through the reviews for some tips. While it does come with anchor pegs, one reviewer says they also purchased a three-foot piece of metal tubing, bent it in half, then used a sledgehammer to secure it over the bottom of the crossbar and into the ground, while another reviewer used 50-pound weights to secure it.

Assembly of the slide looks fairly straightforward, as it comes with all accessories and parts you’ll need, but some reviewers say it took a few hours to get everything put together properly.

The manufacturer has posted an assembly video on YouTube that you can follow along with while building the slide. The video is 13 minutes long. While it does not have audio instructions, it shows the process of putting it together in detail. This mostly includes securing bolts and screws.

If you’re looking for something just a bit different, Amazon has a few other slides as well, including some that are lower in price. They may be designed for younger children.

This 6-foot slide for indoor or outdoor play is priced at $160, but you can clip a $10 coupon and get it for $150. With a weight limit of 75 pounds, the product from Slidewhizzer is for ages 4-7.

For even younger kids, this Naice 4-in-1 toddler slide also includes a basketball hoop with ball and a ring toss game. Suitable for children under three years of age, it has a weight limit of 110 pounds. You can get this on Amazon for $102 right now.

Will you be purchasing a slide for your children to enjoy this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.