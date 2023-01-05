Suspect wanted in shooting in Opelousas that injured one

OPELOUSAS, La - Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 Blk of Margie Place. It happened just after 8:00 P.M. Wednesday. Police say one adult male victim appeared to have received a single gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition but is stable.

According to investigators the suspects left the area after the shooting in a vehicle that belonged to a family members of the victim. The vehicle is described as a silver Ford Fusion with a black driver’s door. The suspects were described as two young males wearing all dark clothing with mask and are believed to be armed with at least one firearm. It is suspected that the motive of the shooting may have been a robbery. The investigation is active and more details will be released at they become available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

