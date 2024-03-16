Surprise car parade for 5th grader battling cancer

Delcambre, La. - On Tuesday, Delcambre teachers, friends, and family came together to celebrate Fisher Melder, a 5th grade student battling cancer. They surprised Fisher and his family with a car parade a day before he was leaving for St. Jude hospital for a rigorous six month treatment.

In late October, life for the Melder family flipped upside down. “There’s really no instruction manual for this. It’s not anything we ever thought as a family we would go through,” said Philana Melder, Fisher’s mother.

Fisher was experiencing severe headaches so they took him to the doctor and the family was told that Fisher had a sinus infection. As the situation worsened, they took Fisher to the emergency room where the doctor’s later discovered multiple tumors and he was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer.

“I don’t know if it would be that easy if it wasn’t Fisher. He is an absolute trooper, he doesn’t complain. He takes every curve ball they throw at him,” his mother told KATC.

While this road may be unknown, Fisher’s community made sure he was not doing this alone. “This week was very special because I think the reality of everything has started to set in and he knew that he was going to leave for Six months and he wouldn’t be able to see his friends so it was a heartfelt moment,” she said.

KATC was able to catch up with Fisher while he was in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment.

“I had like three appointments, probably going to have a lot more tomorrow. I’m looking forward to going back and seeing all my friends again and playing with them,” Fisher said.

Despite being miles away, Fisher is grateful for his principal who organized the parade and his supportive community.

“I definitely want to say a huge thank you to everybody,”Fisher said.

If you would like to support Fisher, there’s a golf tournament in New Iberia on May 20th in his honor. Details can be found here.