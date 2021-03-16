UPDATE: Nothing official yet on return of Cajun Heartland State Fair

The Cajundome has posted a "save the date" notice on their website about the 32nd Annual Cajun Heartland State Fair.

Although it's not final or official yet, it is hoped that the fair will return to the Cajundome May 27 - June 6, 2021.

The Cajun Heartland State Fair is an eleven day fair that was canceled last year because of COVID.

As soon as the dates are official and all plans to keep those at the fair safe have been approved, we'll update this story.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel