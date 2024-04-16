Starbucks adds new spicy lemonades and spicy cold foam to menu

Sugar and spice and everything nice. That’s what Starbucks’ new drinks are made of.

Starting April 16, Starbucks adds four new drinks to their menu, including three lemonade refreshers that will bring some heat along with the chill.

Customers can choose the new Spicy Dragonfruit, Spicy Pineapple and Spicy Strawberry Lemonade Refreshers or, if they are looking for a new coffee favorite, the Spicy Cream Cold Foam.

Starbucks wants to embrace the “swicy” trend — a combination of sweet and spicy flavors — to create “deliciously refreshing sip with absolutely no chill,” the company said in a statement.

If all of these sound good and you’re not sure which new Starbucks spicy drink you want to try, then we have good news. Starbucks is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all handcrafted beverages on Thursday, April 18. This deal is only valid from noon to 6 p.m. at participating locations and you must be a Starbucks Rewards member (which is free to join) to get the discount.

The Spicy Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher blends the sweet dragonfruit and mango flavors with its zesty lemonade and real dragonfruit pieces. Then, a touch of Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend is added before pouring the drink over ice for an irresistible hot and cold sensation.

The Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Refresher has the sweet taste of pineapple and passion fruit combined with Starbucks lemonade, real pineapple pieces and the Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Nothing screams spring flavor like strawberry, and the Starbucks Spicy Strawberry Lemonade Refresher takes it to another level. This drink brings together strawberry and acaí flavors with Starbucks signature lemonade, real strawberry pieces and Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

If coffee or tea is more your thing, then try Starbucks’ newest coffee customization. You can add Spicy Cream Cold Foam which blends the classic cold foam with its signature spice powder to any Starbucks beverage.

Starbucks said these new menu items will be available in U.S. stores “for a very limited time” this spring and only while supplies last. So, if you want to try one, you’ll want to get to your nearest location soon.

