Stacy London and Clinton Kelly have reunited and they’re going on tour

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly aren’t fighting anymore, and the reunited duo might be coming to a city near you. In nine-city nationwide tour, “The Stacy & Clinton Show” will offer an inside look into the filming of their long-running hit show “What Not to Wear.”

The program, which aired on TLC from 2003 to 2013, ended with rumors of acrimony between the two BFFs. From London blocking Kelly on Twitter to Kelly’s less-than-positive portrayal of London in his 2017 book “I Hate Everyone, Except You,” it seemed that the former besties were anything but.

That all changed recently when Kelly reached out to London and waved the white flag. He describes what happened to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush in a Sept. 28 episode of “Today with Jenna and Hoda.”

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’” Kelly said. “Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact.”

Kelly decided to reach out to London to see if they could talk their issues out, and she was only too eager to mend bridges.

“We both grew up on ‘What Not to Wear,'” London said on “Today.” “We handled fame a little bit differently. Clinton was maybe a bit more mature about it than I was, I really found it very nerve-wracking.”

After the duo made up, they began planning a tour in which they could reflect on their history, share behind-the-scenes stories from “What Not to Wear” and reconnect with fans.

“Now, we’ve decided, we have this great chemistry, we make each other laugh, we finish each other’s sentences, why aren’t we sharing this with the world?” Kelly said. “So we’re going on tour.”

The tour stops include:

Oct. 5: Birmingham, Alabama

Oct. 7: Phoenix

Oct. 13: Boston

Oct. 14: Washington

Nov. 3: Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 11: Seattle

Nov. 16: Houston

Nov. 17: Dallas

Nov. 18: Austin, Texas

You can buy tickets to the show here.

As for whether they will return to the screen together, they didn’t rule it out on “Today,” giving each other a high-five when Kotb suggested the possibility.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.