Woman arrested after two-year-old is hospitalized after consuming THC gummies

A Morgan City woman is behind bars after a two-year-old was hospitalized after consuming THC gummies.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Apple Street at approximately 2:05 a.m. regarding an overdose. Officers arrived and medical personnel were already on the scene.

According to reports, Rosizena had gone to bed earlier in the night. In the early morning hours, the victim, two years of age, awoke and was able to gain access to multiple THC gummies and allegedly ingested them. The child began to suffer from a medical episode when they alerted Moore.

Officers said Moore delayed contacting law enforcement for help in an attempt to hide evidence for up to two hours. After searching the residence, officers found suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and additional THC products.

The two-year-old was transported to an area medical facility and is listed in stable condition. Moore was transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked, and now awaits court proceedings. It was found she held active warrants for her arrest through the Thibodeaux Police Department for traffic offenses.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬:

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨

𝐉𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬

𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

𝐎𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐣𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐚

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚

𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐃𝐒 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬

𝐕𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐃𝐒 𝐋𝐚𝐰 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞

𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

(𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐱 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭)