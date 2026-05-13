Wife accused of murder five years after husband's death

Five years after her husband died, a woman has been booked with murder in his death.

Stephanie Nicole Albritton, 40, of Mississippi, was booked with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the April 2021 death of her husband, Mark Morgan.

Authorities were called to their Centerville home and was told by Albritton that her husband had used drugs and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

But this month, a release states that "new evidence came to light that foul play was possibly involved" and detectives went to Mississippi where Albritton now lives to talk to her. Then they obtained the warrant and she was booked on Wednesday.