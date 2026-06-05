UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal Bayou Vista hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in the May hit-and-run slaying of a Patterson woman, KQKI is reporting.

Brea Paul, 26, died on May 11 after she was hit while walking on La. 182. The driver did not stop, and State Police began an investigation.

KQKI reports that Travis Lee Gilmore, 32, and booked him with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run driving. As of Friday afternoon, no bond had been set for his release. Here's their story.

We reached out to State Police on Thursday, when he was arrested, and again this morning. They've said they're working on an update but as of Friday afternoon we've received nothing from them.