Troopers ask for help with assistance in Bayou Vista fatal hit-and-run crash investigation

BAYOU VISTA, La. — Louisiana State Police are asking for help from the public in assisting in solving a fatal hit-and-run.

On May 11, 2026, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 near Field Road. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Brea Paul of Patterson.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Paul was walking on LA 182 shoulder when she was struck by an unknown sedan traveling in an unknown direction, according to a spokesperson for Troop I. Following the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

Paul sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Paul and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are still working to identify the vehicle involved. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.