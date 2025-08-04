Three injured in Bayou Vista shooting Saturday evening

BAYOU VISTA, La. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Bayou Vista Saturday evening.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the shooting on Cane Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, where they learned three people had been struck by gunfire. All three individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies secured the area and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960 or submit a tip via the SMPSO website.