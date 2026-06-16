Ten arrested in contraband ring led by deputy

Ten people have been arrested in a ring that investigators say was taking requests for contraband from inmates and delivering it to them via a corrections deputy in the St. Mary Parish jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies got a tip that Corrections Deputy Earnest Ladday was bringing in packages containing the requested items to the prisoners. Investigators allege that they obtained evidence that corroborated the claims that he was working with people outside the jail who would get requests from inmates, and then Ladday would deliver the packages.

Ladday, 49, of Bayou Vista, was terminated and booked with nine counts malfeasance in office and 13 counts introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

The two people accused of working with Ladday to get the items for the inmates are identified as Amber Stratton and Kenneth Rollins.

Stratton, 32, of Bayou Vista, was booked with introduction of contraband.

Rollins, 31, of Patterson, was booked with introduction of contraband.

Also arrested were these inmates of the jail:

Christian Druilhet, 27, of New Iberia, booked with possession of schedule III drugs and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Elliot Broussard III, 62, of Morgan City, booked with possession of synthetic marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Brennan Tatum, 29, of Pierre Part, booked with introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Courtlin Carter, 37, of Stephensville, booked with introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Christopher Woods, 34, of Morgan City, booked with introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Rodrick Hunter, 34, of Bayou Vista, booked with four counts introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Jamari Tillman, 22, of Morgan City, booked with possession with intent to distribution of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

"It's never a good day when we arrest one of our own, but the law is strongest when it applies to everyone, including my deputies," said Sheriff Gary Driskell. "Integrity matters, especially when one wears the uniform. I would like to commend the efforts and due diligence of the detectives working this case."

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.