Teche Action Clinic to host community resource health fair this weekend

Teche Action Clinic plans a community resource health fair on Saturday.

The clinic, which describes itself as Louisiana's first community health center, is hosting the event to mark National Minority Health Month, which is April.

The event is set for Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 1pm at Franklin Jr High School, 525 Morris Street. The school is the historic home of Park Avenue High School, one of the area's former all black high schools during segregation.

Those who attend can get all sorts of free medical tests, as well as health and fitness information. New parents or parents-to-be can find out about the WIC program for infants. Attendees also can get information about their health insurance and how it can work better for them, organizers say.

