St. Mary School Board set to fill seat, call election for permanent replacement

The St. Mary Parish School Board will consider appointing an interim replacement for a board member who resigned last month.

Murphy Pontiff, who was the District 7 representative on the board, announced his resignation last month.

At Thursday's regular meeting, the remaining members of the board are scheduled to consider appointing someone to fill the seat on an interim basis, and to consider calling a meeting so a new board member can be elected to fill out the remainder of Pontiff's term. Here's a linkto the agenda.

In a post last week, a tribute to Pontiff was posted on the system's Facebook page.

According to that post, Pontiff announced his resignation at the September board meeting. The post says he served on the board from January 2007 until December 2014, and then was elected to the board again in January 2023. He's a retired classroom teacher, and former principal. He also worked in the oilfield, and as a safety instructor at SLCC.

"Mr. Pontiff is a pillar of excellence within our schools and communities. He will continue to be a beacon of light and a guiding lamp of our school board," the post states. "MR. PONTIFF - THANK YOU! WE CELEBRATE YOU!"

Here's the full post: